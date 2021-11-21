Gouri Kishan, Anagha shine in Tamil music video rooting for LGBT cause

Gouri and Anagha play lesbians in 'Magizhini'. How they succeed in their attempts in making their families understand them and their relationship is the crux of the music video, which has been made in six days.

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Gouri G.K. or Gouri Kishan of '96' fame, and Anagha of 'Dikkiloona' fame have joined hands for a music video titled 'Magizhini', which bats for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) cause.

Written and directed by V.G. Balasubramanian and produced by Trending Entertainment and Kaustubha Media Works, 'Magizhini' will be released by Saregama Originals on November 22.

"The idea behind 'Magizhini' is to make the society understand LGBTs. For the first time, we have used anamorphic lens for this project. The music video has taken shape really well thanks to the involvement and support from the whole team," said director Balasubramanian, who is currently working as co-director in Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu,

Throwing light on the subject, he adds: "Malar, played by Gouri, is a girl from Chennai and Indhuja, played by Anagha, has come to the city to study, leaving her family back in Delhi. The two meet through their love for dance in a Bharatanatyam class. As the teacher pairs them off for a performance during a rehearsal, this sparks the beginning of a delicate intimacy."

Music for 'Magizhini' is by Govind Vasantha, lyrics are by Madhan Karky and Keerthana Vaidyanathan is the singer. Dance choreography is by Vishwakiran.

"When we approached Gauri and Anagha for their respective roles, they understood the concept and immediately gave their consent. And their performance was top notch. Govind Vasantha's music, Madhan Karky's lyrics and Keerthana Vaidyanathan's rendition have elevated the music video to a new level, besides conveying the message aptly," he added.

"Vishwakiran's choreography will be another highlight. The cinematography Arun Krishna is visual magic. I sincerely thank Trending Entertainment and Kaustubha Media Works for bankrolling this. I am so happy that 'Magizhini' is being released by Saregama Originals," Balasubramanian concluded.

