Gouri Kishan opens up on slut-shaming, casteism, and bullying in Adyar school!

After a few girl students from PSBB raised sexual harassment charges against their commerce teacher Rajagopalan, alumnae of many other schools are also opening up about their bad experiences.

Gouri Kishan who had acted in films like 96, Master, and Karnan h as opened up about the terrible childhood experience that she faced while studying at the Hindu Senior Secondary School, Adyar.

"Revisiting memories are thought to be nostalgic, but not so much when it's about childhood trauma. In the formative years that we spend in school, it pains me to think of the number of students like myself who have been put through so much agony! Schools are supposed to be a nurturing ground for a student, not a place you fear being labeled and branded for your worth. In light of the recent expose on PSBB for harassment and misconduct, I'd like to put forward that my schooling in Hindu Senior Secondary, Adyar was hugely problematic too!", said Gouri in her statement on Twitter.

The actress said that she faced slut-shaming, casteism, bullying, body shaming, character assassination, and objectification in her school days at Hindu Senior Secondary School, Adyar.

"After speaking to several of my schoolmates about the same, we've all come to a collective realisation that there was a great deal of ingrained normalising that had taken place in the school environment. Slut-Shaming, Casteism, Bullying, Body Shaming, Character Assassination, Objectification, baseless accusations thrown at students, consequentially having a profound impact on a child's self-esteem. Most of us from HSSS, myself included, have faced all of the above, first hand", she added.

The actress, however, refuses to divulge any names of the teachers.

"I don't wish to take names of the teachers who caused the emotional mayhem, but it certainly does not discount the fact that I wish to see a serious shift in culture.

The environment in school was toxic as hell, and my heart goes out to each and every person who faced similar trauma -hearing personal accounts of PSBB, CV has been distressing, to say the least. Honestly, at this point, I'm genuinely shocked that in spite of the messed up schooling, many of us turned out quite alright 4P but childhood trauma (especially unresolved ones) run deep, and is proven psychologically that it is the reason behind several issues we face in adulthood too", she wrote.

Gouri wants the victims to come forward and share their experiences using the hashtag

#SpeakUpAgainstHarrasment.



