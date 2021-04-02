Gouri Kishan tested positive for COVID19

Gouri Kishan, the actress who grabbed everyone's attention in 96 was also recently seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master. She also plays an important role in Dhanush's upcoming Karnan. The latest update is that Gouri has been tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hello everyone! Writing this to inform all my friends, family, and well-wishers that I've been tested positive for COVID - 19 and have been in home quarantine since the past week where I'm being taken good care of. There's absolutely nothing to worry about, as I've been following my doctor's advice and am getting better. Until then, I'm just gonna hang in there, rest it out and read all your warm wishes because they definitely seem to be working. Be safe, everyone! Lots of love, Gouri", wrote Gouri on Instagram.