Gourov Dasgupta releases new track 'Hanjugam' from 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Music composer Gourov Dasgupta released his latest composition "Hanjugam" from the film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" on Monday. The track has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

This is for the third time that Gorouv has composed music for an Ajay Devgn film.

"My first film with Ajay sir was 'Total Dhamaal', that's when my association with him started. Then I did 'The Big Bull' with him which came out recently, and this is my third collaboration with him. The song is called 'Hanjugam', it's one of my favourite songs and it's sung beautifully by Jubin Nautiyal. It's a brilliant and massive film and this is the only love song sequence in the film which is picturised on Ajay sir," says Gourov.