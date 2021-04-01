Government of India honors Rajinikanth with the The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

For the year 2020, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has chosen Superstar Rajinikanth for this prestigious award. Mohanlal, Subash Ghai, Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, and Biswajeet Chatterjee are the juries for the 2020 Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema.

Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting tweeted: "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live

#BiswajeetChatterjee".

Wishes are pouring in for Superstar Rajinikanth on this great feat. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe.

Debuted in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal, Rajinikanth has acted in more than 160 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.



