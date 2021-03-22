Gowtam Tinnanuri on 'Jersey' National Award: I am overwhelmed with love

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu film "Jersey" has won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards, for Best Editing and Best Telugu Film. The director is naturally full of joy and gratitude.

"I'm very thankful that our film 'Jersey' has received the highest honour, by winning the prestigious National Award for Best Film in Telugu. I'm overwhelmed with the love and response the film has received from all, and I'm eagerly looking forward to bringing the Hindi version of 'Jersey' to the national audience this coming Diwali," Tinnanuri told IANS.