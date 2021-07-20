Gracy Singh: I wake up and thank almighty for this beautiful life on my birthday

Talking about her birthday tradition, the actress says: "I wake up and thank the almighty for this beautiful and blessed life. Ever since I have been a part of the Brahmakumari community, I have been spending all my birthdays with my Brahmakumari family."

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Gracy Singh, who turned a year older on Tuesday, feels birthdays are meant for expressing gratefulness along with a promise to upgrade to a better version of yourself with each passing year.

Gracy is spending her birthday with her niece. "The best part about my birthday is that I share it with my baby niece, who will turn five. I will have a small virtual party with her, where we will cut cakes at our respective places and send a lot of virtual hugs and kisses. However, I am going to miss my parents and the way they made my birthday special each year, but somewhere I know that they are looking after me and blessing me, and for me, that is all I need."

Gracy Singh is currently seen as Santoshi Maa in "Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" on &TV.

