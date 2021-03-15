Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion among early winners

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): The Grammys 2021 kicked off on Sunday with two early awards for music sensations Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion, who both took home prizes ahead of the main gala.



As per Variety, Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for 'Brown Skin Girl'.

Beyonce took home her second award for her collaboration with Megan. "Imma cry!" said Megan via video chat to accept the award for Best Rap Performance for 'Savage', fanning her eyes as she thanked Beyonce along with her late mother.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost follow up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

