Grammy-winning composer Perry Botkin Jr. passes away at 87

According to Deadline, Botkin's friend and 'The Happy Days of Garry Marshall' writer John Scheinfeld shared the sad news of the musician's demise on Facebook, noting that the star died on 18 January, this year."Today I share the news that the man who discovered Harry (Nilsson) and signed him to his first publishing contract, a gentleman and gentle-man named Perry Botkin, passed away on Monday at age 87," Scheinfeld wrote."Perry was a magnificently talented composer, arranger, producer, and story-teller, perhaps best known for composing the Grammy-winning Nadia's Theme for the CBS soap 'The Young and the Restless'," Scheinfeld added in his post.As reported by Deadline, Botkin Jr. was born in New York on April 16, 1933, and he kicked off his music career in Los Angeles as a trombone player in a high school jazz quartet.His musical passions brought him to Indiana University and eventually the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music, where he pursued the film scoring program.The son of The Beverly Hillbillies composer Perry Botkin Sr., Botkin began his foray into the entertainment industry in 1956, where he appeared as Bunny Botkin in 'The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet'. But, his first music project came in 1958, where helped create the soundtrack for 'The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show.' His first composing credit came in 1965 for 'My Brother the Angel'.As reported by Variety, 'Happy Days', 'Mork and Mindy', 'Laverne and Shirley', 'Adam's Rib' and 'The Smothers Brothers Show' are among the most notable titles featuring Botkin's works.However, Botkin is most known for his oeuvre 'Nadia's Theme,' which he composed with Barry De Vorzon. The delicate yet dramatic number gained popularity upon the debut of CBS' 'The Young and The Restless' in 1973.However, the number launched into furthermore notoriety when ABC's 'Wide World of Sports' featured the song in a montage for the 1976 Summer Olympics that highlighted Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci's gold-worthy routines.As per Deadline, Botkin's went on to win a Grammy, shared with Harry Betts, for best instrumental arrangement. Mary J. Blige even sampled 'Nadia's Theme' for her hit, 'No More Drama'.The scores for 'Goin' South', 'Skyjacked' and 'They Only Kill Their Masters' are also included in the composer's film work. In 1972 Botkin and De Vorzon scored the best music, original song Oscar nomination for 'Bless the Beasts & Children'. (ANI)