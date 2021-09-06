Grand launch for Shankar and Ram Charan's film!

Reports from Tollywood say that a grand launch is being planned for Shankar and Ram Charan's upcoming biggie. If all goes well, the auspicious puja of the film will happen this week in Hyderabad.
The film's producer Dil Raju is planning to invite bigwigs of Tollywood and there is a buzz that Ranveer Singh is also likely to attend the event as the actor is the hero of Shankar's Anniyan 2.
Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair in the film while actress Anjali has also been roped in to play an important role.
Meanwhile, the team is not bothered about the story theft allegations. It's worth mentioning here that a former associate of director Karthik Subbaraj has filed a complaint against him and director Shankar for lifting his story.