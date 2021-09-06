Grand launch for Shankar and Ram Charan's film!

Reports from Tollywood say that a grand launch is being planned for Shankar and Ram Charan's upcoming biggie. If all goes well, the auspicious puja of the film will happen this week in Hyderabad.

The film's producer Dil Raju is planning to invite bigwigs of Tollywood and there is a buzz that Ranveer Singh is also likely to attend the event as the actor is the hero of Shankar's Anniyan 2.