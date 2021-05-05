Grand mall set for Thalapathy-65 in Chennai!

The makers of Thalapathy 65 are trying their best to ensure safety to the entire crew.
Director Nelson Dhilpkumar and Vijay recently completed the first schedule of the film in Georgia. Now, the second schedule has an important portion to be shot in a grand mall. But to ensure safety, the team is constructing a grand shopping mall set inside the Sun Studios.
Touted to be a comedy action thriller, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame is cranking the camera.
Pooja Hegde, the most-wanted heroine in the Telugu cinema is pairing opposite Vijay in the yet-untitled film.
To be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, the makers are planning for a grand Pongal 2022 release