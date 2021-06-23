Grand set for Vijay's ‘Beast’ at Gokulam Studios

Reliable sources say that a grand set is under construction for Vijay's upcoming biggie Beast at Sri Gokulam Studios in Chennai.
Sun Pictures, the producers of the film are planning to complete the indoor portions first in the July schedule. Based on the COVID19 cases in July, the team will decide when to shoot the outdoor portions.
Directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the biggie. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera, and Anbariv is taking care of the cuts.
Earlier, the makers completed the first schedule of the film in Georgia. Sources say that the second schedule is likely to begin with a song shoot.
