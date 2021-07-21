Grateful for family: Mandira Bedi posts picture with her parents, children

Taking to Instagram, Mandira posted a picture of herself with her father, mother, son Vir and daughter Tara.Along with it, she thanked everyone for supporting her and wishing her strength."Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness," she captioned the post.The family picture has garnered a lot of love from social media users."It feels so good to see you smile after so long," a fan commented."Aww...so much love in one frame," actor Vidya Malvade wrote.For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. (ANI)