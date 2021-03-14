'Grateful, Khloe found bestie in you': Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday note for Tristan Thompson

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a lovely selfie picture with the NBA player.Taking it to the caption, Kim wrote, "Happy 30th birthday @realtristan13! I remember taking this photo. I said your birthday is going to come up soon and we don't have any good photos together so let's take one now so I can use it for your birthday post!"She continued, "LOL Honestly I'm so proud to call you my brother! I know we've been through it but we came out stronger and closer and I'm just grateful that Khloe has a bestie in you! You're a great dad, friend and dancer! Live it up! Have the best birthday and enjoy every minute if this life!"Not only this, Kim celebrated Thompson's birthday by sharing several throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. While one of them sees, the SKIMS founder posing with the birthday boy for a selfie, another features her striking a quirky pose with Khloe and Thompson.Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also shared dazzling pictures from her long-time beau Thompson's 30th birthday party on Instagram, earlier. The family pictures featured the duo and their daughter True Thompson in one frame.Khloe and Thompson recently sparked engagement rumours and are also planning to expand their family and are trying for a second baby to give their daughter a sibling.According to People Magazine, last year, the duo called it quits after news broke that Tristan had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal. Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant, but shortly has gotten back together. (ANI)