Great Khali thumbs up for contestant Mohd Danish on 'Indian Idol 12' finale

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The Great Khali will be showcasing his signature wrestling moves along with one of the contestants Mohd Danish and co-host Jay Bhanushali in the 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12.

Khali will be the special guest on the show.

Khali seems happy to be on the show and he is all praise Danish. He says: "I am a huge fan of Indian Idol and have come to support Mohd Danish and I wish him all the very best."