Greece tightens measures as daily Covid-19 cases triple in 48hrs

On Monday, the Greek authorities reported an all-time high of 9,284 new daily infections. On Tuesday evening, officials confirmed further 21,657 new cases. Then, on Wednesday, they reported 28,828 new infections.

"The Omicron variant is now dominant. As our national health system is still under pressure from Delta, we must evaluate all the factors so that it can continue to cope," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a press conference on Wednesday.

Faced with this spike, the government decided to bring forward a series of measures that were initially scheduled to enter into force on January 3, 2022, and added a few more restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

From Thursday, the country's restaurants, clubs and other catering establishments will have to close by 12 a.m.. People will be obliged to remain seated for table service. Tables will be limited to six people and the establishments will no longer play music.

The only exception for New Year's eve is that the opening time will be extended to 2 a.m.

Also from Thursday, 50 per cent of employees in the public and private sectors will have to work from home. Spectators at sport events will be limited to 10 per cent of stadium capacity or maximum 1,000 people.

The use of high-grade KN95 or FFP2 face masks or double surgical masks is now mandatory in supermarkets, on public transport, for catering staff and in crowded places both indoors and outdoors.

"We have kept the economy and society open all this time and we believe that these measures, if they are adhered to until mid-January, will allow us to fully return to normalcy," the Minister said.

However, Wednesday's announcements elicited sharp responses from catering and entertainment business owners.

The new measures are equivalent to a lockdown, the Panhellenic Association of Entrepreneurs of Entertainment Centers and Music Theatrical Performances said. Businesses cannot be kept afloat with such last-minute surprises, they said in a press statement.

Catering is the easy target that pays the cost each time, added the Association of Catering Professionals.

"It is a tried and tested measure. I do not think that this can stop the (pandemic's)

course," Christos Kapetanakis, owner of the Old Ithaki restaurant in central Athens, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Kapetanakis hired four musicians to perform in his restaurant on New Year's eve. The event now has to be called off and several customers are already canceling their reservations for that evening.

Meanwhile, he has already paid suppliers for materials that will go to waste and will most likely have to reduce staff for the evening.

