'Green Lantern' update: Jeremy Irvine in talks to play gay hero Alan Scott

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) English actor Jeremy Irvine is in talks to play Alan Scott in the series "Green Lantern".

Scott is one of the higher-profile gay characters of the DC Universe. The fictional superhero, created in 1940, was the first character to bear the name Green Lantern.

When Green Lantern was re-developed in the sixties, the hero, Hal Jordan, made his entry as a test pilot and Scott was re-introduced as a Lantern from a parallel Earth. In the multiverse, he was reimagined as gay.