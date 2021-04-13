Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Grimes described the ink as "alien scars."She captioned the snapshot, "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero."Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added, "Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone's having a good day."Last month, the 49-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla shared a candid family portrait of the trio.In the photo, Musk is holding his son alongside Grimes. Their little one looks particularly interested in a bouquet of flowers while they don sunglasses as they look on.Musk's two-word caption simply says: "Starbase, Texas."Fox News reported that the tweet came days after Musk said he plans to create a city named Starbase in the state of Texas. (ANI)