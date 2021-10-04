Grimes still living with Elon Musk

Basically, a few images of Grimes reading 'The Communist Manifesto' while walking down the street went viral after one of the publications shared the images under the headline "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk."Reacting to such an article, Grimes took to Instagram and updated everyone with the current status of her relationship with Elon."I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead.Full disclosure I'm still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)," she wrote.Grimes added, "Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"Last month, Elon confirmed that he and Grimes decided to call it quits."We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," Page Six quoted Elon as saying.The couple welcomed their first baby in May 2020 and named him X AE A-12. (ANI)