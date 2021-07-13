'Guardians Of The Galaxy' maker James Gunn: Superhero films 'boring to me right now'

"They're mostly boring to me right now!" Gunn, who previously directed 2010's superhero film "Super", said during a chat with SFX Magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn, who has directed the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" films, finds the superhero genre "mostly boring right now".

He added: "I loved them at the beginning."

Noting that his comment doesn't apply to all superhero pics, and there are still people trying to do different things, he added: "So, it's not a 100 per cent rule, but a lot of them are boring."

The 54-year-old filmmaker had a chance to change this notion with "The Suicide Squad", which he has directed for DC and Warner Bros.

"So, I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres," he said about what he tried to make it different in his new film.

Talking about where he got his inspirations from, Gunn said: "I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film. Films like 'The Dirty Dozen' and 'Where Eagles Dare', those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure."

"It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I've loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back. I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he went on saying of the standalone sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad".

"The Suicide Squad" stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi.

Gunn will next direct "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" for Marvel Studios and Disney.

