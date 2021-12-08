Guests savour Rajasthani, Gujarati delicacies at KatVic wedding

Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, a shop located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 varieties of sweets to the Six Senses hotel where the star couple will tie the knot on Thursday. The Sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi ceremony on Wednesday.

Jaipur, Dec 8 (IANS) The guests attending the celebrity wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop.

Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak'. Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony."

Ten varieties of sweets wighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others.

On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.

