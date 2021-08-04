Gugan Doss is the name of Sivakarthikeyan's newborn son

A few weeks back, Tamil cinema's leading star Sivakarthikeyan had announced about his newborn son and expressed his happiness that after eighteen years, his late dad Doss has born as his son.
On Tuesday, Sivakarthikeyan has announced that Gugan Doss is the name of his son.
"Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy..With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS", he tweeted.
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has Doctor with Nelson, Don with newcomer Cibi, and Ayalaan with director Ravikumar. He is also likely to team up with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
Sources say that Doctor will have a direct release on an OTT platform followed by a satellite premiere on Sun TV for Diwali 2021.