Gugan Doss is the name of Sivakarthikeyan's newborn son

A few weeks back, Tamil cinema's leading star Sivakarthikeyan had announced about his newborn son and expressed his happiness that after eighteen years, his late dad Doss has born as his son.

On Tuesday, Sivakarthikeyan has announced that Gugan Doss is the name of his son.

"Heartfelt thanks to each & everyone for showering ur wishes on our little boy..With all ur blessings & love we hv named our son “GUGAN DOSS", he tweeted.