Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edgar Ramirez team for film 'Nobody's Heart'

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edgar Ramirez will be starring together in the upcoming romantic drama film 'Nobody's Heart'.



As per Variety, the movie will be directed by Isabel Coixet.

Set in Lisbon in the 1930s, 'Nobody's Heart' centres on a new widow, Lily, who inherits her husband's cork factory, and begins to form an unexpected relationship with his enigmatic co-worker, igniting repressed imagination and passion, and discovering unknown truths about both herself and her late husband.

The film, which will begin shooting in January in Portugal, is adapted from bestselling author and screenwriter William Boyd's short story 'Cork' and is based on the life of celebrated Portuguese poet, Fernando Pessoa.

"This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s. After reading William Boyd's script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there's a hunger out there for stories like 'Nobody's Heart'," Coixet shared.

The film is produced by John Fiedler. (ANI)

