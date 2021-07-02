'Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru' is the title of GVM-Suriya's portions in 'Navarasa'?

This new episode is Suriya's third collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon after Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram.

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru is the title of Gautham Vasudev Menon's portion in the Netflix anthology Navarasa . Suriya plays a musician in the film.

Prayaga Martin who had acted in Mysskin's Pisaasu plays Suriya's pair in the episode and ace cinematographer PC Sreeram has cranked the camera.

We hear that if the episode gets good feedback, Suriya and Gautham Menon are planning to make a feature film. Yes, Gautham has already narrated the romantic musical script to Suriya but we have to and see how the project shapes up in the future.

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth, Saravanan, Prakash Raj, Gautham Karthik, Alagam Perumal, Ashok Selvan, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Sanath, Revathy, Nithya Menon, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna, and Rythvika are also playing the lead roles in the anthology directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad, and Halitha Shameem