Gujarat covers 80% in 1st phase, 76% in 2nd phase of vaccination

The health department also announced that as the vaccination drive was about to conclude in the first and second phase, the state was ready for the third round of vaccination, which will commence on March 1 along with the rest of the country.

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Friday announced that under the vaccination drive for the coronavirus among the health workers and frontline warriors over 80% were covered in the first round and over 76% in the second round across the state.

Informing the media, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, said, "Out of the 4.82 lakh health workers of the state, vaccination for the first dose has been carried out on 4.07 lakh workers. Similarly, out of the the 5.41 lakh frontline warriors, 4.14 lakh had been vaccinated with the first dose, that is over 80% had received their first shot of the vaccine. Likewise, out of the 1.64 lakh people, 1.23 lakh or 76 % had received their second shot of the vaccine."

The health department also shared details of the upcoming phase of vaccination, under which all those above 60 and those in the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities will be administered the vaccine against Covid-19.

Those in the 45-60 age group with co-morbidities will be receiving their first shot of the vaccine, where serious illness including heart failure with hospital admission in the last one year, ventricular assist device wearing persons, congenital (by birth) heart disease, hyper tension-diabetes-angina combination, stroke, kidney disease, kidney-liver-stem cell transplant, cancer condition, sickle cell disease, bone marrow failure, thalassemia major, HIV infection will be considered.

Any person aged between 45 and 60 affected by combinations of these 20 types of illnesses, will have to be certified by a Registered Medical Practitioner, to be considered as co-morbid for the vaccination.

Eligible persons will need to register on the CoWIN 2.0 portal in advance for vaccination at Government Corona Vaccination Centres and Private Corona Vaccination Centres. Initially, in the first week, 500 centres will be available. The number of centres will be increased gradually, details of which will be made available on the website.

A maximum four persons will be able to register using a single cellphone. Those who cannot register online can register on-site. There's no income limit criteria for vaccination. A Rs 100 processing fee will be required to be paid for vaccination at private facilities, for which an online system will be introduced. Certificate of vaccination will be available online. A hard copy of the certificate will also be provided in a printout.