Gujarat reports 1,259 Covid, 16 Omicron cases

Gandhinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) A total of 1,259 fresh Covid cases took Gujarat's overall Coronavirus tally to 835,028 on Monday. The state also reported 16 Omicron cases, taking its tally of the latest Covid variant to 152.

The active Covid caseload in Gujarat presently stands at 5,858.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Monday at 644, followed by Surat (225), Vadodara (75), Rajkot (61), Valsad (40), Anand (29), Gandhinagar (28), Kheda (24), Bhavnagar (18), Jamnagar (17), Bharuch and Navsari (16 each), Mahesana and Morbi (12 each), Kutch (11), Mahisagar (6), Gir Somnath (5), Sabarkantha (4), Amreli, Surendranagar and Tapi (3 each), Dwarka (2), and Arvalli, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dahod, Junagadh and Porbandar (1 each).