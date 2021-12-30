Gujarat reports 573 Covid cases, ative caseload 2,371

Gandhinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Gujarat on Thursday reported 573 Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 8,31,078, while 2 deaths in the past 24 hours took its death toll to 10,118 so far.

Gujarat is once again witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases, with its daily caseload nearing the 600-mark, from around a 100 just six days back. The state's active caseload currently stands at 2,371, of which 11 are on ventilator support.