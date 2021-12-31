Gujarat reports 654 Covid, 16 Omicron cases

Gandhinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Gujarat on Friday reported 654 fresh Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 8,31,731. Gujarat's active Covid caseload presently stands at 2,962.

The state also reported 16 Omicron cases, taking the state's tally of the latest Covid variant to 113.

Of the 654 new Covid infections, Ahmedabad led the chart with 323 cases, followed by Surat (116), Vadodara (41), Rajkot (32), Anand (21), Gandhinagar (18), Jamnagar (17), Kheda (13), Kutch (12), Rajkot and Valsad (11 each), Navsari (10), Bharuch (9), Bhavnagar (6), Mahisagar and Mahesana (5 each), Amreli, Morbi and Tapi (4 each), Porbandar and Sabarkantha (3 each), and Junagadh, Banaskantha and Panchmahal (1 each).