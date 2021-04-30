Gujarat sees 14,605 new Covid cases, 173 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 30 (IANS) Gujarat's Covid tally reached 5,67,777 with 14,605 fresh cases on Friday, while the death toll also jumped to 7,183 with 173 more succumbing.

In April, Gujarat has registered 2,60,079 cases at an average of 8,669 cases daily.

With a decline in recoveries compared to new cases, the rate of recovery fell to 73.72 per cent on Friday. The number of active cases stands at 1,42,046.