Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every adversity

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday had words of encouragement for fans on social media. He that his life seems to fall in place rather than falling apart whenever adversity struck.

"Every time there has been an adversity, my life seems to fall in place rather than fall apart. From failing exams, getting fired to heartbreaks, major sickness and serious injuries, my life has only fallen in place after every such event. If it has happened to me, it can happen to you too," Gulshan Devaiah shared on Instagram.