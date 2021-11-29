Gunav Malhotra roped in for new track of 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) The show 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' is going to bring a new track 'Sai Janm Katha', that will focus on the childhood of Sai Baba.

Now, to depict the childhood story, actor Gunav Malhotra has been roped in to play the character of Sai as a child.

Talking about being a part of the show, child actor Gunav Malhotra shares: "I am very happy and excited to be a part of 'Mere Sai'. My family members have been avid viewers of the show and I have heard many stories about Sai Baba's greatness through my mother and my grandmother."