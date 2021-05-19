Gurmeet Choudhary joins free tele-consultation initiative for Covid-19 patients

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is collaborating with 19 young doctors across India to launch a free tele-consultation service for Covid patients who are isolated with moderate symptoms at home. The actor shared an Instagram post on Wednesday to announce the news.

The initiative named Covi-Med will aim to ensure such patients don't need to leave their homes for medical aid. The doctors will be available on call from 10am to 8pm over two numbers on Whatsapp.