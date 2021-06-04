Gurmeet Choudhary shot 23 hours at a stretch for 'Bedardi se pyaar ka' video

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Gurmeet Choudhary says he shot for 23 hours at a stretch for a sequence in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's new song "Bedardi se pyaar ka".

"Owing to the sudden lockdown, we had a tight schedule and limited time-frame. So, on the last day of the schedule we ended up shooting 23 hours at a stretch! We are super happy on how the song has turned out," Gurmeet said.