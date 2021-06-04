Gurmeet Choudhary shot 23 hours at a stretch for 'Bedardi se pyaar ka' video

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Gurmeet Choudhary says he shot for 23 hours at a stretch for a sequence in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's new song "Bedardi se pyaar ka".
"Owing to the sudden lockdown, we had a tight schedule and limited time-frame. So, on the last day of the schedule we ended up shooting 23 hours at a stretch! We are super happy on how the song has turned out," Gurmeet said.
The song about unrequited love is headlined by Gurmeet, who plays the heartbroken protagonist. It has been shot in picturesque Dehradun and Mussoorie.
Composed by Meet Bros with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the love song also features Sherine Singh, Kashish Vohra and Altmash Faraz. "Bedardi se pyaar ka" will drop on June 8.
