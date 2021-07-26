Gurmeet overwhelmed by 85-year-old fan's 'Barsaat ki dhun' reel

Talking about the same, Gurmeet told IANS: "Well it's so difficult to chose one amongst so many amazing reels which have been made. I always make sure to watch each and everyone of them. If I had to choose one particular reel then it has been my oldest fan, Sushila Kariya who is 85 years, and has danced on my latest song 'Barsaat ki dhun' so effortlessly.

The actor also said that it was difficult for him to choose one particular reel from so many fan-made ones all of which were "amazing".

"She had a knee surgery, yet when this song released, she made sure to dance on it and made a reel. It was very motivating and overwhelming to watch her perform. My fans have always been loving and I owe them the credit to make this song and my previous songs so popular."

Gurmeet features in Jubin Nautiyal's latest romantic single "Barsaat ki dhun". The song, inspired by the romantic Kumar Sanu number from the 1993 film "Sir", has been written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Rochak Kohli

Sharing his experience of shooting for a dance sequence in the rain for the song, Gurmeet shared: "I have done a lot of rain sequences in the past where we have got wet for 2-3 hours but this was the first time when four days back to back we had to shoot in the rains. I have been watching 90's songs on rains where the hero and heroine dance their heart out and always wanted to do the same one day."

Has he ever danced in the rain in real life together with wife Debina?

"Yes Monsoon is one of our favourite seasons and we love to dance in the rain every year. Infact, every monsoon, we take a trip somewhere close by to enjoy this season completely and spend some special moments together. Recently we had gone to Amby Valley, where we made a video of the beautiful season by dancing our heart out on our favourite 90's music," the actor revealed.

