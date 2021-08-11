Gurnazar Chattha: Couldn't have asked for a better debut

Gurnazar is joined by Asees Kaur on the vocals while Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor feature in the video.

The singer, who has also written and composed the soulful track, says that he couldn't have asked for a better debut!

Talking about the song, the singer said, "I couldn't have asked for a better debut than this. 'Marjawan' is a song that I think is made for me. I can't put in words how much this means to me. This is for my fans and the people who have believed in me."

"Being a playback singer for Akshay Kumar sir's song is truly magical. I am cherishing this moment. Thank you to the people who have been pouring out their love to this song," he added.

Espionage thriller 'Bell Bottom' featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta is slated to release on August 19.

