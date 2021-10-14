Guru Randhawa, Mrunal Thakur's 'snow fight' in Kashmir!

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa and actress Mrunal Thakur had a playful time in Kashmir while shooting for the new music video 'Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe' which also captured their 'snow fight'.

While the entire team was under layers of clothes freezing in minus 10 degrees, both the artistes were having snow fights and were riding on the snowmobile all around the location.