Gurugram district reports 280 new Covid cases

Besides, 13 Omicron cases have also been reported in Gurugram on Thursday.

No death, however, was reported from Gurugram city, and the district's death toll stands at 927.

Gurugram, Dec 31 (IANS) Gurugram district in Haryana on Friday reported 280 new Covid-19 cases -- the highest number of single-day positive cases recorded in the last six months, officials said.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 1,82,962, according to the daily health bulletin.

A total of 1,81,138 have been cured and discharged, including 43 on Friday.

The health department said that out of 927 deaths, 611 died due to comorbidities.

As per the data of the health department, the Covid-19 infection has increased again in the last three days.

"Gurugram now has 897 active cases. Of them, 886 are in-home isolation while 11 others are admitted in private, government and Covid centres in the district," Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said.

"The number of Covid-19 cases is again increasing in the city. We are registering more than 150 plus cases from the last three days. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread of the virus. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules," Yadav said.

Besides, the district health facilities are also preparing to deal with the new Omicron variant of Covid.

--IANS

str/pgh