Gurugram reports 1,879 Covid cases, 743 recoveries

The overall Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 18,92,16, according to the official daily health bulletin.

Gurugram, Jan 7 (IANS) As many as 1,879 new cases took Gurugrams active Covid caseload to 5,356 on Friday. Of the 5,356 people currently infected, 36 are hospitalised while 5,320 are under home isolation.

However, no death was reported on Friday in the city. A total of 18,29,33 have been cured and discharged so far, including 743 on Friday.

It has been observed that maximum Covid cases are being reported from the upscale societies in Gurugram. The district has now 23 containment zone.

Gurugram's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Virender Yadav, said that efforts are being made by the district administration and health department to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Maximum Covid patients are recovering in home isolation. The E-Sanjeevani OPD app has been launched for patients in home isolation, on which they are given free health counselling by a team of doctors," Yadav said.

