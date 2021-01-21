Gurugram's Covid recovery rate improves to 98.68%

For the past seven days, the number of the corona patients per day was being recorded below 50, according to the daily health bulletin.

Gurugram, Jan 21 (IANS) The recovery rate of coronavirus infected patients in Gurugram has increased to 98.68 per cent from the 95 per cent recorded last month, the district administration said on Thursday.

The health official said that due to the increased awareness among the residents and several awareness campaigns organised by the district administration and health facilities, the recovery rate of corona infected patients was constantly improving.

"As the recovery rate is improving in the district, but still we would like to advise the residents to be vigilant while the cases of Covid-19 are decreasing, we have to continue to take precautions to eradicate the disease from the district," said Virender Yadav, civil surgeon Gurugram.

Recently the Haryana government reduced the rates for the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen tests for private laboratories from 700 to Rs 499 while the charge for home collection price has been capped from Rs 900 to Rs 699 respectively.

At present, 369 corona infected patients are in home isolation in the district while 42 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

The health officials said, so far a total of 57,888 Covid patients have been found in the district, out of which 57,126 patients have been discharged after recovering.

In Gurugram, a number of active cases is 411 and 351 people have died in the district due to this epidemic.

