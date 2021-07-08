  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Guterres sends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans

Guterres sends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 09:41:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon


"We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In a sign of Kumar's sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor's death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The 98-year-old actor's fandom spread across the world a" beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Kumar, who was born in pre-Independence Peshawar that is now in Pakistan, starred in over 60 films during his 54-year movie career and also produced movies.

He died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

--IANS
al/int/pgh


  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features