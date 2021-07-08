Guterres sends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans



"We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

In a sign of Kumar's sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor's death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The 98-year-old actor's fandom spread across the world a" beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.