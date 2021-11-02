Guyana recognises Covaxin

On Monday, Australia also recognised Covaxin for allowing entry of travellers who had received the vaccine and five other countries also recognised the Indian vaccine certificate.

Hailing the decision, the Indian High Commission in Guyana said that it is an important step forward in the post Covid partnership between both the countries.

In a tweet, the High Commission of India in Guyana said, "Guyana has recognised India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin -important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana.

"Now, all passengers aged 18 years and above travelling to Guyana must be vaccinated against Covid-19 before arrival. Passengers are required to present their vaccination card bearing their name of vaccine, date vaccine was inoculated and batch from an accredited facility."

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that five more countries -- Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia -- have recognised India's vaccination certificate.

In a tweet in the evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia."

"Australia had recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for allowing entry of travellers who had received the vaccine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the Australian drug regulator, announced that it has recognised two more Covid-19 vaccines not registered in Australia but used widely internationally, which includes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China).

The TGA stated that with the recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), many citizens of India and China as well as other countries in the region where these vaccines have been widely deployed will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia.

The TGA stated that it will facilitate the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia.

