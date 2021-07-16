GV Prakash and Seenu Ramasamy to join hands?

GV Prakash Kumar is likely to join hands with Award-winning director Seenu Ramsamy for a new film.

Sources say that the new film is set in Madurai and an official confirmation on the cast and crew will be out very soon.

After completing GV Prakash's film, Seenu Ramasamy will be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for an action thriller. Meanwhile, Seenu and Sethupathi's Maamanithan is also likely to release soon in theaters or a leading OTT platform.