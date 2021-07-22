GV Prakash and Seenu Ramasamy to join hands

Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy's next film is with GV Prakash Kumar. Now, the director himself has confirmed the news with an official statement.
Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, Seenu Ramasamy says "This movie will be completely different from what I have attempted before. Set against the village backdrops, it will be an out-and-out action thriller. We are planning to kick-start the shooting by next month in Theni".
NR Raghunathan will be composing the music for the film and Seenu Ramasamy is joining hands with Vairamuthu after a brief gap.
Seenu's Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathri is scheduled to release soon, the film has music composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Seenu Ramasamy has also signed a new film with Vijay Sethupathi and it will begin after the director wraps up GV Prakash's film.