GV Prakash and Seenu Ramasamy to join hands

Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy's next film is with GV Prakash Kumar. Now, the director himself has confirmed the news with an official statement.

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak of Skyman Films International, Seenu Ramasamy says "This movie will be completely different from what I have attempted before. Set against the village backdrops, it will be an out-and-out action thriller. We are planning to kick-start the shooting by next month in Theni".