GV Prakash gives chance to Boom Boom Fortune Teller!

"If we could find this person. We could use him for recordings. So talented and good precision on the notes ... talented ", tweeted GV Prakash.

Recently, GV Prakash Kumar came across a video in which a Boom Boom Ox Fortune Teller flawlessly played Nadhaswaram. Prakash posted the video and asked fans to identify the talented artist.

Now, it has come to GV Prakash's notice that the person's name is Narayanan and he also got the phone number of the artist.

Prakash is planning to use Narayanan in an upcoming film featuring a big hero. Once the pandemic situation improves, Narayanan will come down to Chennai for the recording session.

Earlier, a folk singer named Thirumoorthy got a chance to sing under Imman's composition after his video became popular on the internet.