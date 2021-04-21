GV Prakash Kumar's 'Adangathey' censored with countless cuts!

Now, the film's director Shanmugam Muthusamy has confirmed that they got the clearance with a UA from the Central Board of Film Certification with countless cuts.

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash's heroic film Adangathey was initially denied certification by the CBFC.

"S.... #Adangathey censored with Countless cuts. Stay tuned for more details Theatrical release confirmed by my producer @gvprakash sir @realsarathkumar @mandybedi @Surbhiactress @iYogiBabu @onlynikil @srigreen_pro வென்றே தீருவோம்", tweeted Shanmugam Muthusamy.

Produced by Sri Green Productions, Sarathkumar and Mandira Bedi are playing pivotal characters in the film while Surabhi of Ivan Vera Mathiri plays Prakash's pair.

GV Prakash himself has composed music for the film and Ravi Yadav has cranked the camera.