G.V. Prakash: 'Rebel' will be a politically important film

Speaking to the media after the pooja of the film that was held at the Prasad Lab premises, G.V. Prakash said, "When director Nikesh narrated the script, I loved it in the first sitting itself. Politically, this is one area that hasn't been spoken about. It is important that we tell certain stories to society. I think it is a very important film politically."

Chennai, Dec 2 (IANS) Disclosing that his upcoming film 'Rebel' with debutant director Nikesh would be a politically important film, actor and music director G.V. Prakash on Thursday said the subject matter that the film covers politically hadn't been spoken about until now.

The film, which is being produced by three producers Gnanavel Raja, C.V. Kumar and Dhananjayan jointly, will be a film that sources say will be set in a college but will also discuss politics and issues pertaining to Tamils.

Thanking producer Gnanavel Raja, who he called as one of the most important people in his life, G.V. Prakash said, "Gnanavel Raja is one of the most important people in my career. Vasantabalan sir was the one who introduced me as a music director. But it was Gnanavel sir, who introduced me as a hero in my first film. He delivered a blockbuster and thereby ensured that there was a business for me. Not just that, he also went to distribute my next film and took me to another level. You could call that my break or my starting point in 2015.

"Today, if I am sailing it is because of Gnanavel Raja sir. I am happy that I will be working with him again on this film. All the films that I have done for his banner have gone on to become hits - be it music or acting - they have gone on to become blockbusters. I hope that continues and I pray to God that this film too becomes a blockbuster."

