GV Prakash wraps up the shoot of 'Idimuzhakkam'

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of his new film Idimuzhakkam with the National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy.

Seenu Ramasamy has shot the entire film in Andipatti, Theni, and surrounding locales. GV Prakash tweeted: "Like a student who goes back to the city after his village festival, I'm returning to Chennai after completing the shoot of Idimuzhakkam. Thanks to Seenu Ramasamy sir for providing me this memorable opportunity".