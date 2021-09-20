GV Prakash wraps up the shoot of 'Idimuzhakkam'

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar has wrapped up the shoot of his new film Idimuzhakkam with the National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy.
Seenu Ramasamy has shot the entire film in Andipatti, Theni, and surrounding locales. GV Prakash tweeted: "Like a student who goes back to the city after his village festival, I'm returning to Chennai after completing the shoot of Idimuzhakkam. Thanks to Seenu Ramasamy sir for providing me this memorable opportunity".
NR Raghunathan is composing music for the film, Vairamuthu is penning lyrics and Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame plays GV Prakash's pair.
Seenu Ramasamy has thanked GV Prakash for his cooperation and gave him the title Vetri Tamizhan!
