GV Prakash's Bachelor is not a controversial film, says the director

Debutant director Sathish Selvakumar says that contrary to the popular reports in the media, his Bachelor is not a controversial film.

"GV Prakash has two looks in the film, an adolescent young boy who becomes a man after joining in an IT company in Bengaluru. When a girl comes his way, his life changes. The teaser has created a popular opinion that the film is catered only for the youngsters. But Bachelor is suitable to watch with the entire family, it's not a controversial film", says Sathish Selvakumar.