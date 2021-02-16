GV Prakash's Bachelor is not a controversial film, says the director

Debutant director Sathish Selvakumar says that contrary to the popular reports in the media, his Bachelor is not a controversial film.
"GV Prakash has two looks in the film, an adolescent young boy who becomes a man after joining in an IT company in Bengaluru. When a girl comes his way, his life changes. The teaser has created a popular opinion that the film is catered only for the youngsters. But Bachelor is suitable to watch with the entire family, it's not a controversial film", says Sathish Selvakumar.
Produced by Axess Film Factory, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music and Theni Eshwar has cranked the camera.
Divya Bharathi plays GV Prakash's pair in Bachelor, the film is all set to release for the Summer holidays