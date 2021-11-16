GV Prakash's 'Bachelor' to hit the screens on Dec 3!

GV Prakash's romantic drama Bachelor is all set to hit the screens on December 3. The film's shoot was wrapped up in December 2020 and the makers had also locked the content, they were only looking for the right release date.

Produced by G. Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, debutant filmmaker Satish Selvakumar, a former assistant of director Sasi has directed the film. Shakti Film Factory of Kadai Kutty Singam fame is releasing Bachelor in Tamil Nadu.