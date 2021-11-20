GV Prakash's 'Jail' to release on December 9?

A section of media has reported that music composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar's long-delayed film Jail is all set to release on December 9.
But an official announcement is yet to be made. Sources say that the film will not be released by Studio Green and another leading production house is in talks to snap the theatrical rights. Once the deal is locked, an official announcement on the release date will be out.
Directed by Vasanthabalan, Radhika plays an important role in Jail. Meanwhile, GV Prakash's romantic drama Bachelor is all set to hit the screens on December 3.
Produced by G. Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, debutant filmmaker Satish Selvakumar, a former assistant of director Sasi has directed the film.
Divya Bharathi, Bhagavathi Perumal, and YouTube Nakkalites fame Arun Kumar are playing pivotal characters in Bachelor.